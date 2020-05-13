HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old migrant labourer of Odisha collapsed and died of sunstroke in Bhadrachalam after walking nearly 300 km from Hyderabad. Due to lack of public transport in the midst of lockdown, he set out on foot with three of his friends on his way to his home state Odisha.

Looking to head to Malkangiri district in Odisha, the group started its arduous walkathon from Hyderabad on Sunday, officials said. Just as the three reached Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the man complained of chest pain before vomiting and collapsing on the road.

His panic-stricken friends informed the police, who rushed him to the area hospital in Bhadrachalam where he was declared brought dead. The doctors at the hospital said he might have died of sunstroke as his skin and mouth went completely dry.

In a grim reminder of the lockdown impact, the police quoted his friends as saying that none of them had eaten anything since Monday afternoon. Officials later informed the man's family members and arranged a vehicle for the shifting of the body to Malkangiri. The distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam by road is nearly 310 km.

