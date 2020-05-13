NALGONDA: A case was registered against BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay for violating the lockdown orders on Tuesday. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered against the MP and other BJP workers in Nalgonda district.

As per reports, on Tuesday Bandi Sanjay had visited Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. As part of the tour he also visited the Ootapalli Orange gardens at Peddavoora mandal in the district, along with BJP party workers from the district,

As there was a big group and they did not follow the mandatory physical distancing, Peddavoora police registered a case against him and other party leaders and workers who participated along with him in the meeting.

Sanjay had gone to express sympathy for the 'Batthayi' farmers there and enquire about their problems as they could not make profits due to the lockdown. The farmers requested the state Government to purchase the oranges from them and help them.

