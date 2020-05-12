HYDERABAD: Tuesday, May 12th, turned out to be one of the worst days for Telangana as 51 new coronavirus positive were reported. Of these, 37 were registered within the GHMC limits even as 14 migrants, who returned from Mumbai, were tested to be infected with coronavirus.



With this, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,326 including 28 migrant cases. The health department in its daily bulletin stated that two deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of virus-related fatalities in the state to 32.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been cured thus enhancing the total number of discharged patients to 822. Currently, 472 patients are being treated at various hospitals in the state, according to the government bulletin.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore ‘Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan’ Package