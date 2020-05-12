HYDERABAD: Telangana government has distributed ration to 67.85 lakh people in the state till Tuesday May 12, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, chairman of Civil Supplies Corporation said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the chairman said that the government has distributed 2,56,000 metric tonnes of rice to all the beneficiaries across the state.

Along with the ration distribution, the government has also procured 39 lakh metric tonnes of food grains from the farmers, Srinivas Reddy added.



Speaking further about the procurement of crops from farmers, he said that 58 per cent of the crops has been procured from Yasangi farmers, while 90 per cent of the crops cultivated by Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda farmers were also procured.



Srinivas Reddy said that money will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of all farmers within three working days.

Despite lockdown, the state government has also provided 8 crore 14 lakh gunny bags to farmers, so that they don't face any inconvenience to sell their produce.

Also Read: Khairatabad Ganesh Idol To Be One Foot This Year?