KAMAREDDY: In a distressing incident, one migrant worker died and 19 others were injured when the van they were travelling in turned turtle after the tyre burst in Kamareddy district. They were travelling from Hyderabad and were enroute Hyderabad.

The accident took place on National Highway 44 near Daggi village in the district.

According to media report, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the group of 20 labourers were stranded in Hyderabad. They hired a van to travel back to their native and met with the fatal accident which led to the loss of one person's life.

SS Nagar SI Naresh and inspector Venkat reached the spot and sent the injured labour to Kamareddy district hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

