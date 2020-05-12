HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday tweeted that he was perfectly healthy amid speculations over his ill health on social media.

On Monday, KTR visited Siricilla constituency to inaugurate development works at Siricilla Textile park and had developed a sudden cold.

In this context, a twitter user put out a tweet raising concerns about his health while tagging minister KTR.

He wrote, "Disturbed to know that you were down with flu symptoms yesterday in Sircilla. Concerned about your health. You have been a Covid warrior since the virus engulfed us, unmindful of your health. Please reassure us about your health. You are our hope. Please take care.' (sic)

Responding to the tweet put up by the netizen, KTR said,"Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now.. Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people.Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently" (sic).

It is learned that KT Rama Rao inaugurated a Central lighting system, administrative building, workers’ canteen and sewing training centre at the Textile Park in Baddenapalli at Thangallapalli mandal in the district on Monday.

Also Read: Full List Of Special Trains To Pass Through Telugu States