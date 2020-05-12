HYDERABAD: Every year lakhs of people from different parts of the country line up at the exhibition grounds in Nampally, Hyderabad for Fish ‘Prasadam'; It is administered to asthma patients. Many believe that this traditional fish medicine cures not only asthma but also other respiratory problems.

The Bathini Goud family started this annual ritual in 1845. Fish prasadam will be administered to people on Mrigasira Karthi every year. But, the Bathini Goud family announced that the fish prasadam event is not going to be held this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Harinath Goud, the head of the family said that it is difficult to follow the social distancing norms in the event during these COVID-19 times and asked the people not to visit Hyderabad on Mrugasira Karthi day for fish prasadam. He urged the people not to believe in the fake news that are being circulated on social media in the name of the Bathini family about the distribution of fish prasadam.

Also Read: Know Why Men Are More Susceptible To COVID-19?