HYDERABAD: A birthday party hosted by a shop owner in Hyderabad was the reason for 45 new COVID-19 cases. As a result, LB Nagar in Hyderabad has now become a hotspot for novel coronavirus in the city. The number of containment clusters in LB Nagar had gone up to 15 on Saturday.

According to the reports, the shop owner who stays in Saroornagar threw a party for his friend in Vanasthalipuram. The source of outbreak was the shop owner, who himself got infected from a worker in Malakpet Gunj where he has the shop. As a result, all the 45 people who came in contact with the shop owner were exposed to the virus and now everyone is being admitted to the hospital.

A GHMC official speaking to the media said that among 45 COVID-19 cases, 25 related to the two families of the two shop owners. He further added that, “Both the friends have shops in Malakpet Gunj. They are family friends, one resides in Saroornagar and other stays in Vanasthalipuram. One of the shop owners have contracted the virus from workers at Malakpet Gunj. Some of the family members had a fever and soon, the virus spread to the rest of the families after the birthday party.”

GHMC commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited LB Nagar and directed the officials to trace out the primary contacts of the positive cases as soon as possible.

Telangana has 1,163 coronavirus positive cases and a total of 30 people have died due to COVID-19 to date.

