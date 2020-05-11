The CM has requested the PM not to allow resumption of train services to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the Modi's video-conference with CMs of several states on Monday.

KCR said that the movement of people through trains would make the task of monitoring the coronavirus situation difficult as this would spread the infectious virus.

He added that since conducting tests on all those travelling through trains or keeping them in quarantine is not possible, trains should not be operated at this stage.

He also said that people have to learn to live with coronavirus. "First of all we have to remove fear from them and make them learn to live with coronavirus," he said.

On the issue of migrant workers, KCR lauded the Centre's "Shramik Trains" decision and said that all states must show empathy. He said Telangana was sending migrant workers to their home states and pointed out that workers from Bihar were returning to Telangana to work in rice mills.

He appealed Centre for his demand that the loans of the states be rescheduled on the lines of reschedulement of the loans of farmers.

