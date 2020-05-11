BHAINSA: Telangana police has imposed 24 hours curfew in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district after two groups clashed and pelted stones against each other at Shivajinagar of the city late on Sunday night.

Police said that the protest erupted as one person from one community protested against the other for not following social distancing norms. Late night, a drunk man from one group created a nuisance which led to the clashes.

Karimnagar DIG Pramod Kumar on Monday inspected the current situation across the Bhainsa town.

Two people were injured in this clash and one with severe injuries has been admitted in Nizamabad hospital. In the stone-pelting incident, three houses were damaged. One auto, bike, and car were also damaged.

"The situation is under complete control," said Karimnagar Superintendents of Police (SP) Shashidhar Raju. He said that 25 people relating were arrested in connection to the case and four cases were filed against them.

The SP said that police picketing is being followed in Bhainsa town and Section 144 is being enforced across the city. Police have intensified patrolling in Bhainsa town.

Earlier on January 12, a trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two different communities clashed at Bhainsa leaving 19 people, including eight police officials, injured. Police had registered more than 10 cases and arrested over 60 people from both the communities.

Several houses were damaged due to fire and a number of two-wheelers were completely burnt during the clashes.

