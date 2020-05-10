HYDERABAD: On the occassion of ‘Telangana Batthai (Sweet Lime) Day’ on Sunday, Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud distributed sweet lime to sportspersons at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad. He focused on the need to consume sweet lime to strengthen immunity levels.

After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid emphasis to consume food having Vitamin C to boost immunity amid coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar called for celebrating Telangana Sweet Lime Day on Sunday.

On the occassion, Goud said that people in general, and sportspersons in particular, must consume sweet lime to boost immunity which will also result in helping farmers to sell their produce, a daily reported.

Telangana State Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Bhupathi Reddy, and others were present.

