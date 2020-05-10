HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive agriculture policy for the state to make the agriculture sector more profitable,during a meeting held over agricultural activities in the State, on Saturday .

KCR said he would be talking to farmers through clusters, farmers groups such as Rythu Bandhu Samithis and agriculture officers through a video conference very soon.

"The government should decide on which crops the farmers should cultivate. Planning should be done in such a way that crops should be cultivated based on the food needs of people in the state and the crops, which are in demand in the markets in other regions," KCR said.

Alternative crops should be identified and suggested to farmers and cultivation done on these lines, he said, adding that the government would make arrangements to ensure farmers get better support price for their produce.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to collect data on the number of tractors, agriculture tools, harvesters and other machines available in the villages and prepare a future plan based on this data.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile Telangana emerged as the major contributor in paddy procurement at the national-level during Yasangi 2019-20. The procurement at the national-level was about 50 lakh tonnes, of which Telangana alone contributed 34.36 lakh tonnes as on Friday.

