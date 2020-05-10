KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader and former minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao (93) passed away. The veteran leader who has been ailing for some time, passed away on Sunday morning. Juvvadi was a well-known politician and senior leader of the joint Karimnagar district. Hailing from Thimmapur near Dharmapuri, he began his political career as a sarpanch and served as chairman of the Lands and Measurements Bank and also as president of the Jagatial Samiti.

In 1989, he contested as an independent candidate from Buggaram constituency, defeated former Union Minister Shivshankar's son-in-law Bhimsen, and made his debut in the Assembly during erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

He then continued as an affiliate member of the Congress party. He won as an MLA twice in 1999 and 2004, but lost the 2009 elections from the Koruttla constituency. He also served as the Minister for Endowments, Stamps and Registrations in late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet.

Juvwadi breathed his last on Sunday morning at Jamuna Chalmeda Anandarao Hospital in Karimnagar. He is survived by two sons Narsinga Rao and Krishna Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled Ratnakar Rao' demise. In a message, he offered his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He instructed the Chief Secretary to organise a funeral with State honours.

