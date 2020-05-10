HYDERABAD: A large number of migrant workers, stranded on the outskirts of Hyderabad due to the lockdown, staged a protest in Gachibowli on Saturday demanding the government that they be sent to their home towns immediately.

Scores of construction labourers gathered inside the premises of a multinational company located in Gopanpally of Gachibowli and raised slogans against the management of the company. It is said that the workers were engaged in the construction activity at the site for the last couple of months.

The labourers demanded that be sent back in special trains to their native places. Some of the labourers reportedly damaged the glass panes of the security room and office. With tension mounting there, the management informed the police who rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the workers. They informed them that the higher officials are speaking to the management to sort out the issue.

Most of the migrant workers said that they didn’t have enough money and food to sustain themselves and their families and their only desire is to return to their hometowns. Migrant labourers have been visiting the local police stations to enroll their details. As the days are passing, the labourers are growing restless.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already announced that his government would help migrant workers in the state to return to their home towns. A total number of 40 special trains have already arranged to ferry the stranded workers back to their home state.

