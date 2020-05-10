YADADRI:Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district which was declared as a Green Zone, reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. It is reported that, out of the four, the three persons who tested positive for the dreaded virus are from Pallerla village of Atmakur Mandal and another case was from Janagam of Samsthan Narayanapur mandal.

Incidentally, they were migrant labourers who had returned from Mumbai on May 5. With this, another six people from Pallerla and four people from Janagam were shifted to the quarantine facility at AIIMS in Bibi Nagar. Alerted by this authorities set up seven check posts across the district and are taking up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile Telangana reported one death and 31 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,163.

The number of deaths rose to 30 after one person succumbed to the virus and it said 24 people were discharged on Saturday.

As per the latest COVID-19 bulletin,the number of people cured/discharged till date stood at 751. The number of people who are undergoing treatment as on date was 382.

Out of the 31 fresh cases, 30 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while one is a migrant.

