HYDERABAD: The relentless march of COVID-19 across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area continued with 26 new cases being reported and additionally seven migrant labourers who returned from various states have tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases on Sunday now stands at 33. With this, the state now has 1,196 COVID-19 cases.

According to a bulletin released from the government, no COVID-19 patient have been discharged on Sunday. As of now, 751 patients are cured of the dreaded virus and discharged from the hospitals.

Thirty deaths have been recorded due to coronavirus in the state and 415 patients are being treated in the state so far, the bulletin read.

