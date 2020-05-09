HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,163. One death has been recorded taking the toll to 30 in the state.

Of the 31 cases reported on Saturday, 30 are from within GHMC limits while one migrant worker tested positive.

According to a bulletin released by the government, the total active cases in the state are 382 while 24 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged. With this, the total number of discharged patients in the state stands at 751.



