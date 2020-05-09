HYDERABAD:In a positive development, samples collected from the infant baby boy delivered by a COVID-19 patient, tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, health officials said.



The 27-year-old woman of Hyderabad, heavily pregnant, was recently infected with Coronavirus and was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital. She gave birth to a baby boy at the hospital on Friday.



The doctors had to perform the C-Section procedure on the woman to facilitate the birth of the baby boy. In this process, The Gandhi Hospital doctors achieved a unique distinction of successfully conducting the C-Section on a COVID-19 patient. As reported earlier, both the mother and the newborn are doing well.





"It is quite gratifying to know the COVID-19 (disease) has not infected the infant baby boy, whose health condition is stable. I must congratulate the staff of Gandhi Hospital for taking good care of the infant and the mother," Health Minister Eatela Rajender was quoted in a section of the media as saying.





As of now, Telangana has reported 1,133 cases of COVID-19. The fatalities due to the dreaded virus remains at 29 in the state.

Also Read: COVID-19: Gandhi Hospital To Start Plasma Therapy From Monday