HYDERABAD: As the state government has provided conditional relaxations and lifted curbs amid the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the city is back being busy as traffic jams were reported in several parts of the city on Saturday, May 9.

The government has lifted certain restrictions permitting operations of certain shops and other industries.

Hyderabad city police have also opened a few of the flyover roads to avoid traffic congestion. Traffic signals which were non-operational for nearly a month and a half due to the lockdown which began on March 25, have been operative to guide traffic.

Police are also taking strict action by imposing fines on people who come out of their homes without a valid cause.

As the state government has given certain conditional relaxations to IT companies, and construction sector companies in red zones, police is permitting only those persons who show a special pass in these red zones, which has led to huge traffic congestion in these areas.

However, in some places, traffic signals were not operative, which resulted in huge traffic jam and motorists were seen driving on the wrong side.

Police have urged people to avoid coming out of homes without a valid reason.

With 10 new reported cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana has rose to 1,133 as of 8 am on May 9, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total people infected as on date, 700 have recovered and 29 have passed away.

Also Read: COVID-19 Patient Delivers Baby At Gandhi Hospital; 10 New Cases In Telangana