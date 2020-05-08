WARANGAL: Three students were severely injured in a clash which broke out between students while playing cricket. They were taken to MGM hospital for the treatment. This incident took place in Kazipet of Warangal on Thursday.

A video of the incident is circulated widely on the internet.

The students were playing cricket to kill time during lockdown. Verbal duel turned worse as they started thrashing each other with cricket equipments. The students who were involved in the clash are at large.

It is learned that the two teams in the match got into an argument over batting, which eventually led to the ugly fight.

Kazipet police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

This incident caught the attention of people who vented their anger out on officials for their negligence. While the government is asking the people to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, the students were involved in playing cricket defying the lockdown norms.

Here is a video: