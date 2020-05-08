HYDERABAD: The Telangana government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, has recently made it compulsory to wear face masks for people when they step out of their homes during lockdown as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19 spread. The Telangana police have now decided to act tough based on this rule and hence decided to impose a fine of Rs. 1,000 on violators who fail to wear a face mask.

As the lockdown has been extended in the state and wearing masks in public places is a must to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the state government issued fresh orders to this effect on Thursday.

In fact, the Telangana police have taken their surveillance against face mask rule violators to another level. They are making use of advanced technology to track people who are roaming the streets without masks.

AI Based Surveillance CCTV Cameras To Track Violators.

Telangana Director General Of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy tweeted on Thursday that police would soon implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in surveillance with CCTV cameras to help track violators. This technology will be used by police of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates.

