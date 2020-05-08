HYDERABAD: The Telangana transport department, which resumed full-scale services on Thursday after the lockdown relaxation, has received Rs. 1.82 Crore in terms of revenue in a single day. The Transport Commissioner M R M Rao personally supervised operations on the first at the department headquarters on Thursday.

He also conducted a review meeting with transport officials from various districts through video conference. Issuing strict instructions about taking precautionary measures, he said that those who come to the offices should wear masks and maintain social distance.

He also instructed officials to keep sanitisers ready for those who come to the offices for registrations and renewal of licenses. Officials should first conduct thermal screening and then only allow people into offices,he said.The Telangana State Transport commissioner on April 30th, extended the deadline for payment of the Motor Vehicle tax by one month from the date of easing of the lockdown.

In an order issued by the commissioner, the transport department said that the decision has been taken based on appeals from motorists to extend the deadline for the payment of the quarterly motor vehicle advance tax which would end by June 30.The government said in its order that no penalty would be imposed on Motor Vehicle Tax payments within the extended period.

