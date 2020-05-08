HYDERABAD: To contribute in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, University of Hyderabad (UoH) have contributed Rs 30.74 lakh to the PM CARES fund.

Around 1,050 persons including faculty and non-teaching staff together gave their one-day salary for the purpose, a daily reported.

The UoH on Thursday said some faculty and staff have contributed more than one day’s salary. It added that 204 pensioners of the university have contributed around Rs 3.59 lakh.

Dr. P. Murugan, Assistant Professor, School of Management Studies had conducted an online workshop on “Understanding the theoretical contribution in Management Research” during the lockdown period. In the workshop, 101 persons took part in the paid worshop and a sum of Rs 50,500 was generated that was given to PM CARES fund.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile acknowledged the staff for their gesture and said that in addition to contributing in cash and kind, the varsity and its alumni are also involved in research and innovation to address solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

