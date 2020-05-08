HYDERABAD: About 10 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the tally in the state to 1,132. As of now, 29 persons died of the dreaded virus. About 722 COVID-19 patients have been cured of coronavirus and were subsequently discharged. At present, there are 376 active cases in the state.

According to a state government's health bulletin, 34 people have been discharged on Friday. Of them, 21 are from Hyderabad and three each are from Suryapet and Gadwal. One each from Vikarabad, Adilabad,Medchal,Rangareddy, Siricilla, Nizamabad and Medak districts are also among the people discharged on Friday. The bulletin listed 22 districts in the state as ones with no cases reported in the past 14 days.

Speaking to the media released by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eatela Rajender, said that they have requested the Centre to announce 14 districts in the state as green zones.

He also mentioned that tests would be conducted on those who had direct contact with COVID-19 patients and also on those who are symptomatic to the virus in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

In a related development, a COVID-19 positive woman delivered a baby while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Friday. The health condition of both the mother and the new-born is said to be stable.

