HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Thursday expressed shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Describing the incident as very unfortunate, Rao wished for speedy recovery of those who fell ill due to the gas leak, an official release said here.



Eight persons, including a six-year-old girl, died and several were admitted to the King George Hospital and the government hospital at Gopalapatnam after a poisonous gas was leaked at LG Polymers chemical plant at RR Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam here at 4 am early Thursday.

The gas leak has been contained and the maximum impact was in about 1-1.5 km, however, the smell lingered in around the radius of 2-2.5 km.

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has assured all help and support to the public. The PM also spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the present situation.

CM YS Jagan has left for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected were being treated. He has been closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.

A toll free number 1800 4250 0009 is available for any assistance with regard to this.

Also Read: Vizag Gas Leak Tragedy Kills Several Animals

Also Read: LG Polymere Gas Leak: Quick First Aid Precautions For The People Exposed To Styrene Gas