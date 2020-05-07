HYDERABAD: Hyderabad and its immediate neighborhood falling under GHMC limits witnessed 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while 3 migrants also contracted the dreaded virus. This takes overall COVID-19 tally in Telanagana to 1122 so far.

The daily COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government said that 45 patients, who were cured of the disease discharged on Thursday. Of these 27 are from Hyderabad and 8 from Gadwal. Among the remaining cases, two each from Suryapet and Rangareddy. While one each from Vikarabad, Medchal, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy.

As per the bulletin, the active cases in Telangana stood at 400 and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state remains pegged at 29.



