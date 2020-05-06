HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana maintained the gradual decline in the incidence of Coronavirus, the state recorded 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Incidentally, all these 11 cases were reported from within the GHMC limits. With this, the total number of cases in the state went up to 1,107.

On the other hand, 20 persons, who were declared as 'recovered' after testing negative in multiple tests, were discharged on Monday. With this, the total number of recovered patients in the state rose to 648.Currently, the total number of active cases in the state are recorded at 430.

Despite being worst affected initially by the dreaded virus, the state was able to record one of the highest recovery rates in the country.

The total number of Coronavirus deaths in the state remains pegged at 29 as no fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday. The death rate in Telangana due to COVID-19 is 2.6 percent which is lower than the national average of 3.2 per cent.

Also Read: COVID-19 India Updates: Nationwide Coronavirus Tally Crosses 50,000