HYDERABAD: To strengthen the Telangana government's twin initiatives of combating COVID-19 and simultaneously help the poor in the state, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Wednesday donated a staggering Rs 40 crores as its contribution for this mammoth task.

SCCL Chief Managing Director N Sridhar met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao at Pragati Bhavan here and handed over the cheque for this amount.

Donations have also been pouring in from other quarters to support the state government's efforts in this regard. Lalithaa Jewellery on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore to the state government towards this end. Lalithaa Jewellery CMD Dr M Kiran Kumar called on CM KCR and handed over the cheque for this amount. Incidentally, Lalithaa Jewellery management has decided to donate a similar amount, Rs 1 crore each, also to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to support the state governments there in their anti-COVID-19 measures.

