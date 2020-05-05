HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will continue over isolated places of Telangana till May 9, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast.

It said the pre-monsoon showers will not lead to any decrease in temperatures in the state.

The forecast also said a heatwave is likely to occur over districts like Adilabad, Komarabheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mancherial in Telangana. The heatwave-like conditions will last until May 6.

It is said that the temperatures are likely to increase in Telangana especially in districts near the Vidarbha region in the next two days.

According to the forecast, the rains are due to “the trough/wind discontinuity extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level which now runs from east Madhya Pradesh to south interior Tamil Nadu across east Vidarbha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.”

The IMD also predicted rains over isolated places of Andhra Pradesh. The forecast predicted thunderstorm and lighting, accompanied by gusty winds, in districts like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari.

