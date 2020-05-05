HYDERABAD: In a huge relief for the migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of Telangana, the state government has decided to ferry passengers by deploying 40 special trains per day for one week starting from Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that 40 special trains would start from different stations in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam and other cities in Telangana.

KCR asserted that the trains would ferry migrants to their native places in the states Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. KCR conducted a review meeting on Monday and discussed on the problems being faced by the migrant workers in the state due to the lockdown.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, and others attended the meeting. The Telangana government has already arranged a special train to transport 1,200 stranded migrants from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand.

The Railways has announced the operation of 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry the stranded migrants in different parts of the country. It is said that KCR spoke with SC Railway General Manager Sri Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange 40 special trains from Tuesday.

State Nodal officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DG of police Jitender have been appointed as the special officers to oversee the travel of stranded migrant workers to their home towns.

Many migrant workers have already registered their names in the local police stations to go to their native places by the special trains. KCR further added that no migrant worker should feel distressed as the state government had made arrangements to ferry migrant workers to their home towns.

