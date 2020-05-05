HYDERABAD: Telangana on Monday saw a gradual dip in the graph, as it reported only three fresh coronavirus cases, which took the state's tally to 1,085.

In the month of May, this is the lowest number of positive cases reported in the state. All the three cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

According to health officials, 40 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday. With this, the number of recoveries rose to 585.

No deaths were reported during the day. The death toll stands at 29.

Officials also said that the active cases of coronavirus in the state went below 500 now i.e., 471.

Out of 33 districts of the state, not a single case was reported from three districts. No case was reported from 17 districts for the last 14 days.

As most of the cases are being reported from GHMC limist since last few days, Telangana government is planning to extend the lockdown and tighten the rules in all the five red zones in the state including Greater Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday is expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation and take a call on whether to extend lockdown or not in the state.

