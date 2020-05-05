HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government on Tuesday released Rs 12 Lakh for COVID-19 tests and treatment of three Telugu journalists who were infected with Coronavirus in Delhi. The State government has released Rs 75,000 to each of the three Journalists as immediate financial aid. The State government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao has also assured them of all possible help and assistance. IT Minister KT Rama Rao is regularly enquiring about their health condition.

The minister has advised the officials to provide all medical support to the three journalists. The situation of COVID-19 infected journalists is constantly being monitored by the Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner.

Delhi is one of the most affected states by COVID-19. The national capital has reported 4,898 COVID-19 cases till now. The Centre has listed all 11 districts of Delhi as red zones keeping in view the pandemic state of COVID-19 in the national capital-state.

