HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday doubled the fees of post-graduate medical and dental courses in private colleges. A government order has been issued to this effect.

The fees for category A medical seats will be in between Rs 7 lakhs to 7.5 lakhs, while for category B, the fee will be in between 23 lakhs to 24 lakhs. C category colleges fee will be almost three times as B category fee.

On the other hand, the dental PG fee for Category A will be 5.15 lakhs while for B category it will be 8 lakhs and for C category it will be 12 lakhs.

The fee was fixed based on the recommendations of the Telangana Admissions and Regulatory committee and will be applicable to all private unaided Minority and non-minority medical/dental colleges in the state, the GO said.

It is learnt that the decision to hike the fee was made in 2017, but Junior doctors Association and Health Reforms Doctors Association challenged it in the court and the court suspended the decision to hike the fee temporarily and asked institutions to collect half fee from the students.

The decision to hike PG courses fee has drawn severe criticism from doctors.

