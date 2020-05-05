HYDERABAD: Amid Coronavirus outbreak and extended COVID-19 lockdown, the Telangana State government on Tuesday issued orders for directly promoting students of Classes I to 9 to the next class without any examinations for this year. Chitra Ramchandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education Department, said that the state government has decided to cancel the annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 keeping in view the problems being faced by students amid the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

The state government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao has taken this decision with the realization that the schools won't be able to conduct examinations for the students due to the uncertainty over when the lockdown will eventually end in the state. As a result, students of all the government and private schools in the current academic year will be promoted to the next classes for the academic year 2020-21.

On the other hand, the Telangana state government had already postponed the SSC board examinations twice from March 24th as and when the lockdown was imposed and extended. These crucial board examinations will be held only once the lockdown ends. The Director of Government Examinations had in the past issued a circular to this effect and the new schedule of the exams has not been decided yet.

The government had initially started conducting the SSC exams as per schedule. Three examinations were conducted before the Janata Curfew and the resultant lockdown forced the postponement of the remaining exams between March 24th and March 30th.

Also Read: Telangana Too May Open Liquor Stores; Decision Likely After Cabinet Meeting