HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday is expected to discuss the COVID-19 situation and take a call on whether to extend lockdown or not in the state.

The meeting to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be held at 2 PM today at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM's official residence-cum-camp office. The cabinet is expected to discuss whether to continue the lockdown conditions or to give some relaxations in the places where the intensity of the spread of coronavirus is zero.

However, there will not be any relaxations in the red zones. Greater Hyderabad and five other districts in the state have been designated as red zones. Reports say that the state government is going to further tighten lockdown rules in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad till the month-end. Nine districts are in green zone whereas 18 districts are under the orange zone in the state.

With the centre already announcing that the liquor shops can be kept open in green and orange zones, the Telangana state government is also in a plan to open the liquor shops after May 7th.

The department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has issued specific guidelines for carrying out the construction activity at a few sites where the labour is available. The entire construction site should be disinfected on a daily basis and staggered time limits should be implemented.

In the last Cabinet meeting that took place on April 19, the state government has decided to extend lockdown till May 7, while the centre had announced the lockdown till May 17. The Chief Minister also made it clear that a follow-up decision will be taken on May 5.

As per the reports, the number of coronavirus cases reported so far in Telangana stands at 1,082 and there hasn’t been any significant increase in the number of positive cases.

