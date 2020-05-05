HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Tuesday night announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29th. Night curfew will continue after 7 pm, he said. He appealed to people to co-operate as the ordeal would be for a few more days. KCR said that according to experts, it takes a 70 day cycle for Coronavirus spread to be completely contained. KCR announced the decision at the end of a seven-hour-long meeting of the state cabinet held at Pragati Bhavan here.

He appealed to people with co-morbidities and old people to not venture out as they are the most vulnerable for the transmission of the virus.

All the centre's guidelines for red, orange and green zones are being followed in letter and spirit. Except for shops selling essential commodities and shops dealing with construction sector like hardware, cement and iron, no other shops would be allowed to open. All agricultural activities will go on uninterrupted. Agri related machinery, spare parts shops will be allowed to function.

Situation in orange and green zones will be reviewed on 15th May.

Highlights of Press Meet

All shops can be opened in 27 zones. Shops will not be allowed to open in red zones. Stamps and registrations, RTA offices can function.

10 th class remaining examinations will be conducted in the month of May itself as per guidelines of High Court. All precautions will be taken to ensure students safety.

Intermediate valuation from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6th

