HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday reported 21 new cases of novel coronavirus cases taking the state's tally to 1,082, state health ministry said.

No deaths related to the virus were reported in the state on May 3. The death toll remains at 29.

According to the health officials, 46 people were discharged from hospitals on their recovery on Sunday. With this, the number of people cured/discharged rose to 545.

Of the total 1,082 cases, the number of active cases in the state is now at 508.

Out of 21 new cases reported on Sunday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits (GHMC Limits) alone accounted for 20. Most of the cases were reported from Vanasthalipuram area in GHMC. Nine members of three families were tested positive in the area.

The other case was reported from Jagtiyal.

As 50 per cent 0f the total cases are from the state capital so far, it remained a big worry for the state government in its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As per reports, GHMC continued to report new cases even as most of the districts are showing no cases. For the fourth day in a row, almost all new cases were from the state capital.

Meanwhile, the strict enforcement of lockdown is continuing across the state which will end on May 7. Further decision of extending the lockdown by two weeks is expected on May 5 after the state's cabinet meet.

Also Read: COVID-19 India Update: 42,505 Cases; Records Biggest Single Day Spike