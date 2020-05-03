HYDERABAD: Demanding they be sent back home, hundreds of migrant workers gathered at the Tolichowki junction in Hyderabad on Sunday morning and sat there in protest.

According to a media report, the migrants staying in different construction sites at Shaikpet and surrounding areas reached Tolichowki junction reached there and sat on road.

They demanded that authorities immediately made provisions to send back to their native places.

The Humayunnagar police reached the spot interacted with them.

Police assured them help once the Centre announced "Special trains" for them. The police had noted their details and assured them that whenever the next schedule of special trains will be announced they will be notified.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways ferried over 1,200 stranded migrant labourers from Telangana to Jharkhand on Friday night. The train starting from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand is the first one run by the railways since its services were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown.