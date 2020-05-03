HYDERABAD: Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 7 in the state. The Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandra Sekhar Rao said that that there will not be any relaxations in the state and the decision was taken in the interest of public health.

The IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said that he is in support of a phased-out lockdown in Telangana. He said that the lockdown has hampered the economy and the companies have to devise strategies for the post-lockdown period. KTR said that, "We need to learn to live with the virus."

In an interview with a news channel, KTR opined that, "I am rooting for a phased, calibrated dwindling down of lockdown. That is my personal opinion. I will be championing this line of thought. And I hope the majority of them will agree and the CM will also agree that the state can slowly reopen and start getting back on its feet."

Earlier, KTR wrote a letter to Union IT & Communications Minister Ravi Shankar, requesting Union Govt's support to the IT sector to tide over the COVID19 crisis. KTR pitched for a coordinated strategy to strengthen the economy while fighting against the dangerous coronavirus.

He proposed a few suggestions to the centre. He said to carry out bold and essential reforms at the earliest and imbibe best practices in EoDB to propel India into the top 20 in the world rankings. He also added that focus should be on creating world-class industrial infrastructure.

According to the minister, the state government will focus on projects like Hyderabad Pharma City, a project spread over 19,000 acres and the Telangana government wanted to make it the world's largest integrated pharma park and generate more employment. The government is likely to focus on the Telangana textile industry.

