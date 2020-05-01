HYDERABAD: A meeting of the Telangana state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao, is scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 5 at Pragathi Bhavan here. The Cabinet is likely to take a decision on whether to continue the lockdown in the state or ease the restrictions in a phased manner post May 7. The state cabinet will also discuss the government efforts to contain the spread of virus and take a final call on the lockdown issue.

The latest Cabinet meeting, like the earlier ones, has assumed significance as it is going to happen just two days before the already extended lockdown comes to an end on May 7. Even though the Telangana government is confident about completely controlling the COVID-19 spread in the State by May 7, It looks practically not possible to lift the lockdown restrictions in one go in the state. It is being speculated that the State government is likely to extend the lockdown further in Red zone areas of the state while relaxing the restrictions in green zones in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Centre has listed six districts in Telangana as red zones keeping in view the COVID-19 prevalence in the state. Out of the 33 districts in Telangana State, the Centre has categorized six as red zones, 18 districts as orange zones and the rest nine were marked as green zones.

Telangana has reported 1,038 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths till date. Around 442 patients have completely recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. Currently, there are 568 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

