BHUDAN POCHAMPALLY: Authorities of the Bhudan Pochampally Municipality on Friday launched an innovative concept in the region to promote awareness on Coronavirus and the preventive measures to be taken during lockdown here.

With a catchy 'No Mask - No Sale' slogan, the authorities are conducting public awareness rallies to encourage people to wear masks and practise social distancing in a bid to drive home the message.

Also as part of this programme, they put up flexi-banners with the same message at various places and the main junctions in the town. The municipal authorities also distributed free banners with the message 'No-Mask-No-Sale', to 50 licensed grocery shops, medical shops, chicken and mutton shops within the municipality. Officials claim that this innovative programme will bring good results during the lockdown phase and help in curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials have instructed the shop owners not to sell their goods to customers who are without face masks or who don't practise social distancing while standing in queues. In a strict warning, they said that those who are found violating regulations will be fined.

The authorities have also distributed 22,000 masks free of cost to the residents within the Pochampally municipality including Revanapalli and Muktapur villages.

Municipal Commissioner of Pochampalli, Balashankar said that they received positive response from the locals and they are already seeing a change in the people's mindset towards practising these precautions. ''People and shop owners are cooperating with us and we hope this mission will be successful,'' he said.

