SIDDIPET: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, dined along with the Siddipet sanitation staff, on Friday morning,at Konda Mallaiah & Konda Bhudevi Gardens in Siddipet on the occasion of May Day. The Minister appreciated the hard work and efforts of the Siddipet staff who were playing an active role in fighting against the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

Harish Rao felicitated the sanitation workers as a token of respect for rendering their services to the people by risking their lives during this time of crisis. He thanked them for their services and inquired about their well being.

Concerned about their health and welfare, the Minister earlier distributed personal protective kits with gloves and sanitisers to sanitation workers in Siddipet on March 28. He advised the sanitation staff to be careful while stepping out their homes, and cautioned them to always wear masks and gloves while performing their duties.

