HYDERABAD:The Railways operated a special train from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand carrying about 1,200 migrant labourers stranded by the lockdown in Hyderabad. It is reported that the train left Lingampally Station at 4:30 am for Hatia in Jharkhand, carrying migrant workers who were stranded at the IIT Hyderabad campus where they were working

This move came after the centre permitted migrants, students, pilgrims and tourists to return to their native places nearly 35 days after the lockdown was imposed.

Recently, these migrant workers at IIT Hyderabad at Kandi in Sangareddy protested demanding the contractors that they be sent back to their native places as they have been starving for nearly two weeks due to the lockdowdown and alleged that the contractors did not pay wages to them nor give them any financial support for essential rations.

According to sources a second such train is scheduled to depart Ernakulam in Kerala at 6:00pm for Bhubaneshwar in Odisha. Sources have said that the train will be disinfected thoroughly and all the passengers are required to maintain social distance to contain the spread of COVID-19.

