HYDERABAD: The Union health ministry on Friday announced the revised list of red, orange and green zones across the country. It has listed six districts of Telangana as red zones keeping in view the COVID-19 prevalence in the state. Out of the 33 districts in Telangana state, the Centre has categorized six as red zones, 18 districts as orange zones and the rest nine were marked as green zones.

The Centre designated all the metropolitan cities in the country including Hyderabad as no activity zones, where there will be no lockdown relaxations permitted even if the lockdown period ends on May 3. Significantly, the health ministry list shows a marked reduction in the number of hotspot districts in the country from the earlier 170 to 129. As per the revised list, there are 130 districts in country that have been classified as red zones while 284 districts were categorized as orange zones and 319 were marked as the green zones.

Red Zones In Telangana:

1. Hyderabad

2. Suryapet

3. Ranga Reddy

4. Medchal Malkajgiri

5. Vikarabad

6. Warangal

The Centre has also announced the revised list of orange zones in country where the intensity of COVID-19 spread is moderate. The number of orange zones in the country has increased from 207 to 297. Consequently, the list of Telangana’s orange zones has also shown an increase.

Orange Zones In Telangana:

1. Jogulamba Gadwal

2. Nirmal

3. Kamareddy

4. Asifabad

5. Nizamabad

6. Nalgonda

7. Adilabad

8. Sangareddy

9. Mahbubnagar

10. Jagtial

11. Rajanna Sircilla

12. Jayashankar-Bhupalpally

13. Medak

14. Jangaon

15. Narayanpet

16. Mancherial

17. Karimnagar

18. Khammam

The Centre has categorized 219 districts in the country as green zones where the intensity of COVID-19 spread is very less.

Green Zones In Telangana:

1. Peddapalli

2. Nagarkurnool

3. Mulugu

4. Bhadadri-Kothagudem

5. Mahabubad

6. Siddipet

7. Warangal Rural

8. Wanaparthy

9. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri

