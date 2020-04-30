HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday questioned the TRS government over the reduced quantum of COVID-19 testing in the state, comparing it with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government that has conducted over 88,000 COVID-19 tests so far.

The number of samples tested till Wednesday afternoon are 19,166 in Telangana, according to health officials, a leading news portal reported. This stands at 547.54 tests per million population, which is less than the national average of 636.89 tests per million.

Andhra Pradesh, has carried out 1,772 tests per million population - one of the highest in India - and has tested 88,061 people as of Wednesday morning.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar demanded that the government gives ex-gratia to the families of COVID-19 deceased in the state.

Kumar, along with party leaders has met Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today to discuss the issue. Chada Venkat Reddy, Kodandaram were also present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, the TPCC chief demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government should increase financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 which is being provided to all the ration card holders, during the lockdown period.



He further added that state government should provide 'fine quality' of 12 kg free rice which is being provided to ration card holders at the Fair Price shops in the state.

Uttam Kumar also demanded that the state government should purchase all the crops from the farmers by providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to them immediately. He alleged that state government is procuring more crop from the farmers with lesser price.

