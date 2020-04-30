HYDERABAD:Telangana reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus even as three persons died of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state swelled to 1,038. There are still 568 active cases of coronavirus in the state. With the latest deaths, the total fatalities related to the dreaded pandemic stood at 28, according to a state government bulletin.

Meanwhile, 33 persons were discharged on Thursday after being cured of the disease. Thus, 442 persons have been discharged so far in the state.

In all, 11 districts -- Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy,Peddapally, Warangal (rural), Bhadradri, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Yadadri -- are free from COVID-19 infections, as per the health department.

