HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has released a list of activities that will be permitted to function amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.



In its order released on Thursday, the government said certain activities including construction works and industries be allowed to function in the rural areas.



The list of activities that been permitted to function in the rural areas include: Stone crushers, Brick Kilns, Handloom Weaving, Repair workshops, beedi making, sand mining, ceramic tiles and roof tiles, cement factories, ginning Mills, Iron and Steel industries, Plastic and Sanitary pipes, Paper industry, Cotton Mattresses, Plastic and Rubber industry, Construction workers and shops selling other items.



The above mentioned establishments will be allowed to function till 6 pm only, it read.



These industries will be allowed to operate in rural areas while maintaining basic sanitation, hygiene and social distancing measures as mentioned in the standard operating procedure of the Home Ministry Affairs.



The government said that it is responsible for the employers to care of their workers.

