HYDERABAD: Telangana government has announced that 11 out of 33 districts in the state as coronavirus free districts, as these districts do not report any active cases of COVID-19 so far.

Director of Public Health Dr Srinivasa Rao has said that Wanaparthy, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, have not reported a single case of the COVID-19 till date. While the remaining eight districts of Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Narayanpet, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Mullugu have no active cases, after all the coronavirus infected patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Telangana reported seven new positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,016 in the state. Till now, 409 people have recovered, and death toll due to the virus remains at 31 in the state. Currently, there are 582 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment.

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has visited several places in Hyderabad city on the fifth day, and inquired over the current situation due to COVID-19 lockdown. The Central team met with the Special Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Shantikumari at the BRKR Bhavan. The team then inspected the Ayurvedic Hospital in SR Nagar and two areas in the Kukatpally Containment Zone.

IMCT team will conduct a three-day over the implementation of lockdown, struggles being faced by people due to lockdown, following of preventive measure like social distancing, supply of essential commodities to public, and the state government's preparedness in tackling the spread of virus in the state.

The team will also guide the state officials for effectively tackling the spread of virus in the state.

After conducting the study IMCT to will submit a detailed report to the Central Government.

