HYDERABAD: In some partial relief for people incapacitated by the ongoing shutdown to pay taxes, the Telangana State Transport commissioner on Thursday extended the deadline for payment of the Motor Vehicle tax by one month from the date of easing of the lockdown. In an order issued by the commissioner, the transport department said that the decision has been taken based on appeals from motorists to extend the deadline for the payment of the quarterly motor vehicle advance tax which would end by June 30.

The government said in its order that no penalty would be imposed on Motor Vehicle Tax payments within the extended period.

