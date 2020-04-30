HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application date for applications of all Common Entrance Tests (CETs) including EAMCET and ECET 2020 to May 15, keeping in view of the ongoing lockdown in the state. It is known that most of the entrance examinations in Telangana have already been postponed, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

As per TSCHE's announcement, the last date for the application without any late fees will be applicable to:

• Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET),

• PG Law Common Entrance Test (PG LAWCET),

• Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) , Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) and

• Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET).

Initially the application forms for the TS ECET 2020 were issued from February 24, 2020. The State Government later extended the last date for application for both TS ECET and EAMCET 2020 until April 20, 2020 considering the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown.

But it has now further extended the last date of application to May 15 considering the uncertainty prevailing over the lcokdown in the State.

